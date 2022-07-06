Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.