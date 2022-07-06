Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

