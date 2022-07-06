Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $47.91 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.69% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

DFAT stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

