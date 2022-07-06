Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

