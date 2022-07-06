Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

