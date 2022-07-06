Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

