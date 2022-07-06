Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 135 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.