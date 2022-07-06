Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

