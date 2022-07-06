Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 178,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,816,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

