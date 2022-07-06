Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Banano has a market cap of $7.85 million and $91,299.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.85 or 0.09579601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00135431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00100033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.76 or 1.00041865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,681,885 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

