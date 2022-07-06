Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 17,073 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.