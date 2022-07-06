Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 28,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.