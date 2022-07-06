Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 112,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

