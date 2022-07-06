Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

