Bank of Marin Bancorp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BMRC opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

