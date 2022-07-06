Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.82.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.