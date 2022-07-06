Barclays Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 598

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

