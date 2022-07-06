Barclays Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 598

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other reports. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.