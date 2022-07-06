Barclays Lowers British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 540

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

British Land stock opened at GBX 441.70 ($5.35) on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.41. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £80,277.12 ($97,211.33). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,040.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,723.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

