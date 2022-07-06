Barclays Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,750.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RKWBF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,308.75.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $$248.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.25. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $192.37 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

