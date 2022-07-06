Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

GOLD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658,682. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

