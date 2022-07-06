Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 39,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 32,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter.

In other Battalion Oil news, COO Daniel P. Rohling acquired 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $35,592.51. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $96,729 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

