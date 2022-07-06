BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 26.4%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 107,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBTV. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get BBTV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.