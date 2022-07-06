Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. Belden has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

