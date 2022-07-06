Berenberg Bank Cuts Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,600 ($31.48) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$24.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.