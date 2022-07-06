BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

BNTX opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

