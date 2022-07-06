Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

