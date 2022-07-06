Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

