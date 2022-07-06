Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $104.50 or 0.00518999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00268423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,109,856 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

