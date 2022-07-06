BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $415,171.20 and $250.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00614517 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,918,930 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

