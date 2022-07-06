BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $104,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $289,468. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.92.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

