BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000.

