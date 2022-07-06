BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BDJ opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
