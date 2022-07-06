BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

