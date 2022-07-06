BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE MVT opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $316,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

