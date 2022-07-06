BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

