BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
