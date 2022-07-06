BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,117. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.