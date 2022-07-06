BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,117. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
