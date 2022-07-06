BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BUI stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

