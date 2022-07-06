Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.49. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 8,314 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

