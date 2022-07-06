BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Down 7%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.54 and last traded at $64.54. 1,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.