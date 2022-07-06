BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.11

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 860410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNPQY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($64.90) to €64.30 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($72.92) to €72.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($70.83) to €71.00 ($73.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($64.58) to €61.00 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

