BOMB Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $170,694.66 and $101,971.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,516.95 or 0.99924211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024635 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

