Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.82

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $14.57. Bombardier shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 19,970 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.
Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bombardier (BDRBF)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.