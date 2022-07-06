Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.82

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $14.57. Bombardier shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 19,970 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Bombardier alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.