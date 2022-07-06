Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 73,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Get Boqii alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.