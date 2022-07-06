Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 331,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.