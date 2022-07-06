Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Target Price at $560.14

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.14.

BZLYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.