Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $41.25

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a P/E ratio of 761.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 179.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

