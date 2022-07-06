Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target at $13,955.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13,955.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.87) to £138.20 ($167.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($187.70) to £138 ($167.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($193.63) to £126 ($152.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.96) to £156 ($188.91) in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

