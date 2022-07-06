Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $126.86

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Woodward stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $319,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Woodward by 327.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

