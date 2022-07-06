Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

