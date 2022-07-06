BSCView Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. BSCView has a market cap of $28,262.76 and approximately $622.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 876% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.39 or 0.09798224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00134583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00097526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.