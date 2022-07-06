Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Bunge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bunge by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 41,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.